$96.35 Million in Sales Expected for comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) will report sales of $96.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for comScore’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.50 million and the highest is $97.20 million. comScore posted sales of $87.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year sales of $394.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $391.50 million to $398.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $416.10 million, with estimates ranging from $405.20 million to $427.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

Shares of comScore stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,431. comScore has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $175.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, insider Christopher T. Wilson sold 16,919 shares of comScore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $28,254.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,030 shares in the company, valued at $263,910.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Paul Livek purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $534,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 337,002 shares of company stock worth $875,125 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of comScore during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in comScore by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in comScore by 144.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in comScore by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 595,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in comScore by 21.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

