$963.62 Million in Sales Expected for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) will report sales of $963.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $954.76 million and the highest is $971.50 million. TransUnion posted sales of $774.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year sales of $3.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.38.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.14. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $79.02 and a 52 week high of $125.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in TransUnion by 5.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in TransUnion by 27.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in TransUnion by 3.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in TransUnion by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

