99,701 Shares in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Acquired by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 99,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Lucid Group by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Lucid Group by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LCID stock traded up 0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 20.47. 559,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,410,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 10.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 30.41. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 13.25 and a fifty-two week high of 57.75.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.30 by 0.25. The company had revenue of 57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 55.56 million. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 18334.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 34.17.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

