Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,106 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,000. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.87. 129,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,764,779. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $204.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.89.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

