Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Buys 488 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.9% of Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 29,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.08. 750,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,858,116. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.41. The company has a market cap of $297.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

