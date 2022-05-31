Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 35,389 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 4.0% of Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,916,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 83,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period.

VIG stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.92. The company had a trading volume of 79,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,328. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.60 and a 200 day moving average of $161.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.68 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

