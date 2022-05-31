Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $713,097.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,136 shares of company stock worth $38,493,409 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $63.93. 485,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,836,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $277.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.74.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

