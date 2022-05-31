Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Has $251,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in General Mills by 5.0% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 584,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,955,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in General Mills by 7.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,333. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GIS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

