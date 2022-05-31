Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Invests $208,000 in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

NYSE DGX traded down $3.96 on Tuesday, reaching $141.43. The stock had a trading volume of 14,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,055. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.80. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.77 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

DGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.92.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,240 shares of company stock valued at $47,496,139. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.