Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Makes New $324,000 Investment in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,828,000 after acquiring an additional 574,056 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after acquiring an additional 566,395 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after acquiring an additional 556,376 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,759,000 after acquiring an additional 360,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,140,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,085. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.48. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $231.95 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

