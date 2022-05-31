Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $47.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,303.07. 62,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,484.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,681.23.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 570,694 shares of company stock worth $75,923,500 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

