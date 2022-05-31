Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 1.4% of Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after acquiring an additional 283,587 shares during the period.

DVY traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,042. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.39 and its 200-day moving average is $124.32. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.888 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

