Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

Accenture stock opened at $304.15 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $268.17 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.95. The stock has a market cap of $192.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

