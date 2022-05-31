ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $537.39 Million

Brokerages predict that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) will report $537.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $545.00 million and the lowest is $528.20 million. ACCO Brands reported sales of $517.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $441.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.45 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

ACCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In other ACCO Brands news, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $793,764.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,131,000 after acquiring an additional 92,697 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $38,397,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,632,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,058,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ACCO Brands by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,180,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,321,000 after purchasing an additional 119,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in ACCO Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,708,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,547,000 after purchasing an additional 17,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.42. 9,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,423. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

