Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the April 30th total of 23,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ENER traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,932. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83. Accretion Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $15,717,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Accretion Acquisition by 28.5% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,237,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after acquiring an additional 274,085 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,469,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $8,019,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $7,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

