Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Achilles Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Achilles Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ACHL opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59. Achilles Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 14.51, a current ratio of 14.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Achilles Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACHL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Achilles Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $137,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.