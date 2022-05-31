Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Price Target Cut to 78.00

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 86.00 to 78.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Adevinta ASA from 160.00 to 140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 140.00 to 123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.17.

Shares of ADEVF opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76. Adevinta ASA has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

