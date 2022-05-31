Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Lifted by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,735 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,146 shares of company stock worth $6,511,900. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMD stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,743,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,661,568. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $167.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Barclays cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.15.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

