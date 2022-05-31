Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANNSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €160.00 ($172.04) to €162.00 ($174.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €150.00 ($161.29) to €140.00 ($150.54) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €160.00 ($172.04) to €152.00 ($163.44) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €145.00 ($155.91) to €141.00 ($151.61) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of Aena S.M.E. stock remained flat at $$157.10 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.17. Aena S.M.E. has a 12-month low of $133.60 and a 12-month high of $179.90.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

