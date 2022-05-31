AerCap (NYSE:AER) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AER. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of AerCap to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.15. AerCap has a 12 month low of $40.98 and a 12 month high of $71.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average is $56.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 517.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 34,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 28,871 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 501,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of AerCap by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 493.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 31,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 16.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

