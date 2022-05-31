AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Trading Up 6.9%

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.89. Approximately 28,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 733,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LIDR shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on AEye from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60.

AEye ( NASDAQ:LIDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that AEye, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Anthony Brown sold 20,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $112,689.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blair Lacorte sold 14,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $74,062.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,610,998 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,099.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,715 shares of company stock valued at $323,855 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AEye by 100.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,453,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AEye by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 37,425 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in AEye during the third quarter worth $5,422,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AEye by 2,892.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 966,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in AEye by 20.6% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 880,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 150,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

AEye Company Profile

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

