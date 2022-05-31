AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,490,000 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the April 30th total of 33,190,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGNC. StockNews.com began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.27.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after buying an additional 222,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,337,000 after buying an additional 298,148 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 496,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after buying an additional 52,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.05.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.01%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.