AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,806 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 222,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,337,000 after buying an additional 298,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 11.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,881,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.05.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 11.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.01%.

AGNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Maxim Group cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

