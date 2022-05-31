AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.71.

AIBRF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AIB Group from €2.70 ($2.90) to €2.80 ($3.01) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AIB Group from €2.50 ($2.69) to €2.75 ($2.96) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on AIB Group from €2.90 ($3.12) to €2.65 ($2.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

AIBRF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41. AIB Group has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $3.48.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

