Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the April 30th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,499,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Airbus stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.04. 220,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,998. The company has a market capitalization of $94.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Airbus has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.3094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Airbus’s payout ratio is 16.04%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EADSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Airbus from €170.00 ($182.80) to €180.00 ($193.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.86.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

