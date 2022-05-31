AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.08 Million

Equities analysts expect that AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) will post sales of $45.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AirSculpt Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.59 million and the lowest is $44.41 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AirSculpt Technologies will report full year sales of $176.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $174.74 million to $177.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $222.01 million, with estimates ranging from $220.31 million to $224.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AirSculpt Technologies.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AirSculpt Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AirSculpt Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AirSculpt Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

In related news, Director Kenneth Higgins bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $98,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,498.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 77.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRS. Miura Global Management LLC bought a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,955,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,245,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,514,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,415,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,118,000. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIRS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,555. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. AirSculpt Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

