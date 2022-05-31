Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is a provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions which provide interoperability with other vendors. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc., formerly known as New Beginnings Acquisition Corp., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Get Airspan Networks alerts:

MIMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Airspan Networks from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airspan Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Airspan Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE:MIMO opened at $3.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $220.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.42. Airspan Networks has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.38 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airspan Networks will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bandel L. Carano purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $87,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,240.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIMO. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airspan Networks in the third quarter worth about $1,089,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airspan Networks by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Airspan Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airspan Networks (MIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.