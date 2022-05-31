Algorand (ALGO) Price Up 3% This Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Algorand has a market cap of $2.91 billion and approximately $180.64 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00083594 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000595 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00018298 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.97 or 0.00254007 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00029884 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000212 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand's total supply is 7,271,105,355 coins and its circulating supply is 6,865,570,641 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars.

