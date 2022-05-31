Alliance Fan Token (ALL) Market Capitalization Reaches $232,212.78

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 31st. Over the last week, Alliance Fan Token has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Alliance Fan Token has a market capitalization of $232,212.78 and approximately $28,110.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alliance Fan Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $815.61 or 0.02540969 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.97 or 0.00526404 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00032361 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008087 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alliance Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alliance Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alliance Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alliance Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alliance Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.