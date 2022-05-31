Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 231,383 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,329,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,383 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.75% of Integra LifeSciences worth $156,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,622 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,482,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $99,327,000 after buying an additional 629,202 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 960,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $64,338,000 after buying an additional 19,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 44,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 19,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $62.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $55.16 and a one year high of $76.70.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IART. Truist Financial lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.83.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $9,700,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $413,938.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,518 shares of company stock worth $10,129,401. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

