Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $128.74 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,884 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Moderna worth $128,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of MRNA opened at $147.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.36.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.62.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total transaction of $369,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $1,454,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,126 shares of company stock valued at $47,688,074. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.