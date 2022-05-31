Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,006,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,896 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $154,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $35,067.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,249 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock worth $101,397. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.20.

NYSE JBT opened at $123.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.98. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $469.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

