Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 208,185 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 623,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 208,185 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $122,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,159,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,714,000 after buying an additional 668,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,380,057,000 after buying an additional 274,795 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 770,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,584,000 after buying an additional 204,579 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 126.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 360,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,910,000 after buying an additional 201,042 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 126.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 326,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,201,000 after buying an additional 182,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.27.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $129.89 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $112.65 and a one year high of $224.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.50 and a 200 day moving average of $159.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

