Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 25,884 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,884 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Moderna worth $128,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after buying an additional 905,789 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 35,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total value of $13,447,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,816,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,165,866.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 326,126 shares of company stock valued at $47,688,074. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.62.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $147.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.66 and a 200-day moving average of $188.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moderna (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.