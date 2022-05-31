Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 35,659 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,229,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,659 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 5.17% of Masonite International worth $145,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 6,083.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $92.69 on Tuesday. Masonite International Co. has a 1-year low of $72.86 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.71.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.03 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

