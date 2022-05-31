Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 77,014 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,946,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,014 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.43% of Skyline Champion worth $153,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKY. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,657,000 after buying an additional 81,137 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,084,000 after buying an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,472,000 after buying an additional 36,392 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $54.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.03. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.51. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $638.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $343,817.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion (Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.