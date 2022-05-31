Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,743,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144,620 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $151,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,496,000 after acquiring an additional 28,214 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Comerica by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,643,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.19.

CMA stock opened at $82.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.90. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

