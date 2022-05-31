Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,615,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 224,167 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 5.85% of Sally Beauty worth $122,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 43.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at $109,000.

NYSE:SBH opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.34. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.20 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 104.07% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

