Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Bought by Energy Income Partners LLC

Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,552,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,102 shares during the period. Alliant Energy comprises 2.2% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Energy Income Partners LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Alliant Energy worth $95,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,671,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,897,000 after buying an additional 47,849 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,971,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,096,000 after buying an additional 563,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,932,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,438,000 after purchasing an additional 157,132 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,045,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,442,000 after purchasing an additional 90,650 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,657,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,821,000 after purchasing an additional 307,430 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.62. 33,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,960. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.76. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.45.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.10%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

