Altium Capital Management LP Buys 127,347 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) by 267.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,347 shares during the quarter. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 0.85% of InfuSystem worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 484,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 95,954 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 426,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 98,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the 4th quarter worth $4,862,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the 3rd quarter worth $3,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on InfuSystem from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In other InfuSystem news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $86,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN INFU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.67. 913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,997. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

