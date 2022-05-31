Altium Capital Management LP Buys 20,500 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the quarter. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 283.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 260,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,804,000 after acquiring an additional 192,550 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,156,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $155,732,000 after purchasing an additional 39,942 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $2,457,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 601,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,917,488.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $188,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,143 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GMED stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $66.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,922. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.26. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.21 and a twelve month high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.31.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

