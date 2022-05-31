Altium Capital Management LP Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Altium Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in Natera were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Natera by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Natera by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Natera by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $67,177.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,007.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz purchased 219,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.74 per share, with a total value of $6,317,626.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 16,332 shares of company stock valued at $659,678 in the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Natera from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Natera to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.15.

NASDAQ NTRA traded down $3.98 on Tuesday, reaching $37.21. The company had a trading volume of 21,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,416. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average is $61.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.61 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 81.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -5.82 EPS for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

