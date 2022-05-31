Altium Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 345,000 ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,000. ESSA Pharma comprises approximately 1.4% of Altium Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Altium Capital Management LP owned 0.78% of ESSA Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 626,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after acquiring an additional 325,751 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC lifted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 543,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after buying an additional 185,124 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 72.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,477,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after buying an additional 1,459,950 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 23.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 15,251 shares in the last quarter.

In other ESSA Pharma news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech sold 25,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $146,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,990,714 shares in the company, valued at $29,195,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

EPIX stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.25. 1,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,146. The company has a market cap of $231.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.57. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $33.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

