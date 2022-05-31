Altium Capital Management LP Sells 1,128,000 Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Altium Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,185,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,128,000 shares during the period. CTI BioPharma makes up about 1.5% of Altium Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.26% of CTI BioPharma worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 365.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,503 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the period. 47.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTIC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.42. 54,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,694. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTIC. Brookline Capital Management upped their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Brookline Capital Acquisition increased their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

