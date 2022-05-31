Altium Capital Management LP Sells 256,071 Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Altium Capital Management LP decreased its position in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 256,071 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in iCAD were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iCAD by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 116,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iCAD by 1.1% in the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 224,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in iCAD by 19.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 131,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 21,122 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iCAD by 1,708.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 50,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its holdings in iCAD by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 90,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy Norris Irish purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $25,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iCAD stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $3.85. 4,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,908. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $96.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.28. iCAD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 40.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on iCAD in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

