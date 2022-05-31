Altium Capital Management LP Takes $232,000 Position in Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING)

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 83,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned 0.74% of Cingulate at the end of the most recent reporting period.

In other news, Director Peter J. Werth acquired 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,330.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 71,428 shares of company stock valued at $109,453. Company insiders own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Cingulate stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,292. Cingulate Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.57.

Cingulate ( NASDAQ:CING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

