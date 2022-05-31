Altium Capital Management LP Takes Position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAAU)

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $1,548,000.

Get OPY Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of OHAAU remained flat at $$9.86 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98. OPY Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

OPY Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OPY Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPY Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.