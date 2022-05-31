Altium Capital Management LP Takes Position in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVCU)

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVCU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGVCU. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,793,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TG Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,025,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in TG Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,025,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in TG Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $480,000.

TGVCU remained flat at $$10.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12. TG Venture Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.43.

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

