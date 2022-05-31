Altium Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Altium Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Keros Therapeutics accounts for 1.9% of Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $141,457.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Rovaldi sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $112,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,928 shares of company stock worth $1,285,528. 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KROS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

NASDAQ KROS traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,561. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average of $52.60. The stock has a market cap of $795.15 million, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.11. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $68.29.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

