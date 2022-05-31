Altium Capital Management LP Trims Position in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Altium Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,704 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP owned 2.17% of Flux Power worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flux Power by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 770,429 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Flux Power by 14.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 52,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. 57.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flux Power stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.69. 488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,075. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLUX. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flux Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

